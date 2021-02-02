Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.60. 298,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.