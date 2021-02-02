Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OFC stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 203,780 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 566,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

