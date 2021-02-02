Credit Suisse Group Cuts Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s current price.
EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.
Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.62. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -48.11.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
