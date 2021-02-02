Credit Suisse Group Cuts Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s current price.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.62. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -48.11.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

