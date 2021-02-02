Credit Suisse Group Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $200.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.22.
LHX stock opened at $173.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.91. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
