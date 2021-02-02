Credit Suisse Group Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $200.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.22.

LHX stock opened at $173.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.91. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

