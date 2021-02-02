Credit Suisse Group Trims Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Target Price to $222.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

HON opened at $195.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

