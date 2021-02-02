Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens Buys 2,000 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
