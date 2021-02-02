Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens Buys 2,000 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

