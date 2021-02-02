CUDOS (CUDOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.22 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One CUDOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $11.22 million and $4.12 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00049186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00143423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00252209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00037672 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,041,945 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

CUDOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

