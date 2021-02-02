Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

