Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,056.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

