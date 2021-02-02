Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

