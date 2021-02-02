Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 88.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Premier by 23.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

