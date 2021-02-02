DDKoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $27,629.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

