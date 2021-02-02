Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 783,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.