Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Receives €6.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.92 ($8.14).

LHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €15.47 ($18.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.22 and a 200-day moving average of €8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

