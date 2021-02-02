DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFPH. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFPH opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

