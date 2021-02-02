DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Hits Market Cap of $174,026.49

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $174,026.49 and $80,533.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 488.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

