Dollars (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,244.00

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Dollars has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dollars has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $2,244.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00144159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00252310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,817,031 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

