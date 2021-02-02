DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE DBL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,683. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.