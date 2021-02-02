Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys Shares of 3,182 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

