Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

