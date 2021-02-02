Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

