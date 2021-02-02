Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,227,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,830,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

