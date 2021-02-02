Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,030,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $78.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.