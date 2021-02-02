Dowling & Yahnke LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08.

