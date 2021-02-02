DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 8.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $59.31. Approximately 31,502,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,614,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

