Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,274 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 150,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

