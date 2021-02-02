Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

VRNT opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

