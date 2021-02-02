Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

