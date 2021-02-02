Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

