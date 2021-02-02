Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.80 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $501.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

