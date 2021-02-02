Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,295 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

