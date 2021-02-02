Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,355 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $206.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

