Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 85.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 12,671.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 250.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.