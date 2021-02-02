Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 164,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $37.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

