DXC Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 40,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the average volume of 3,327 call options.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

