Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

