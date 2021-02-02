eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in eBay by 404.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eBay by 109.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,129 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

