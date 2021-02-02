Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of Emerald stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 164,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

In other Emerald news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

