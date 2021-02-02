Eq LLC Invests $309,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 21,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

