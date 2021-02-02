Eq LLC Purchases Shares of 9,108 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 760,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,605,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 116,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522,996 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.