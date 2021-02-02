Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERRFY. AlphaValue lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

