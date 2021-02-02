Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 301 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

