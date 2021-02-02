Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 11,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $175,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 344,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.