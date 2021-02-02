Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 1,960 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.56. 12,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.