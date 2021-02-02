Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 204 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $337.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

