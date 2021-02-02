Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of QRVO opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.