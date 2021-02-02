Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FDS opened at $312.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.67 and its 200 day moving average is $335.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

