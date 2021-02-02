Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $923,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

