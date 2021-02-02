Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after buying an additional 95,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed stock opened at $202.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.