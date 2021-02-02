Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 781 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,187,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

